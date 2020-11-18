Four departments of SBBU closed due to COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal, Dir Upper has closed its four departments due to reported cases of COVID-19.

According to details, the Department of Computer Science, Geology, Agriculture and Department of Biotechnology have been closed for five days immediately in order to strictly comply COVID SOPs to curtail further spread of deadly disease.

The teaching during this period would be continued via an online system, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.