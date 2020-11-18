UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Departments Of SBBU Closed Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:05 PM

Four departments of SBBU closed due to COVID-19

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal, Dir Upper has closed its four departments due to reported cases of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal, Dir Upper has closed its four departments due to reported cases of COVID-19.

According to details, the Department of Computer Science, Geology, Agriculture and Department of Biotechnology have been closed for five days immediately in order to strictly comply COVID SOPs to curtail further spread of deadly disease.

The teaching during this period would be continued via an online system, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Dir Upper

Recent Stories

Iran says to meet nuclear commitments if Biden lif ..

4 minutes ago

Minister to inaugurate energy-efficient stove proj ..

4 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stockpiles climb to six-week ..

24 minutes ago

Moldovan President-Elect Hopes for Romania's Help ..

4 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Clashes in Parliament Over Comme ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs inclusion of liver transpla ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.