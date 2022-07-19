Four deprived of cash, motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Robbers snatched four motorcycles and cash from people in different incidents on Tuesday.

According to police, Naeem Ahmed was travelling on a motorcycle on Khawaja islam Road when dacoits snatched Rs 6,000 and his bike while robbers snatched a motorcycle and Rs 22,000 from Shakeel Ahmed near Bypass Seim Nullah, Khurrianwala.

Separately, Ghazanfar was deprived of his bike and a mobile phone in Chak No 105-GB whiledacoits snatched a motorcycle from Muhammad Amir.