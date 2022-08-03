Four deputy superintendent jail promoted to grade 18

On the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified the promotion of four officers including Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Haripur (CJH) to grade 18

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified the promotion of four officers including Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Haripur (CJH) to grade 18.

According to the Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notification for the promotion of four officers including Superintendent CJH Muhammad Hamid Azam from Deputy Superintendent to the post of Superintendent/AIG after the approval of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Other promoted officers include Muhammad Siyar Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Junaid and Fauzia Taj.

Superintendent Mohammad Hamid Azam has served in various jails of the province including District Jail Abbottabad, Mansehra, DI Khan and he holds a unique position in the Jail Department due to his excellent skills and high performance.