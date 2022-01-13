UrduPoint.com

Four Development Projects Completed In District: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Four development projects completed in district: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Thursday said that four different development projects have been completed in the district with funds of over Rs 3.5 million for public facilitation.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said that provincial government has initiated different development projects for public facilitation.

He said the work on various development projects was continued with rapid pace while four projects have been completed including three of tufftile and one of road.

The deputy commissioner said the completion of road project at Peoples Colony would help reduce the distance between rural areas to urban areas.

He said that tufftile projects have been completed at Jinnah Colony, Teen Marla Scheme and Gulburg Block-16.

During his visit to the completed development schemes, the deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to speed up work on other ongoing development projects in order to complete the projects within the given time.

