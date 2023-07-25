Four development schemes approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Working Party has approved four development schemes for Faisalabad division here on Tuesday.

After presiding over the meeting of working party, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 14 development and public welfare schemes were presented in the meeting for discussion.

She said that 4 schemes were approved while 10 schemes were postponed for next meeting as their PC-1 were not presented for discussion.

She said that Rs.100 million would be spent on schemes of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) under which carpeted roads, PCC streets and water courses would be completed in different city councils in Faisalabad whereas other scheme would be completed in Toba Tek Singh with an estimated cost Rs.

100 million by constructing 2.08 kilometers long Pir Mehal-Sandhilianwali Road.

Similarly, Rs.60 million would be spent on carpeting of a road from Chak No.296-GB Railway Phattak to Bypass Chowk under Local Government & Community Development Program while Rs.75 million would be expended on construction of Pir Kot Chund Lalian Road in Jhang, she added.

She said that all concerned departments had been directed to ensure high standard quality of material to be used in these development and public welfare schemes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Anan Qamar, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Khan Niazi, Director Development Imran Asmat and others were also present in the meeting.