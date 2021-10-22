UrduPoint.com

Four Development Schemes Of Parks, Green Belts To Start Soon: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:08 PM

Four development schemes of parks, green belts to start soon: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Wasif Mazhar Raan said that Parks and Horticulture Authority would start four new development schemes of parks and green belts soon under clean and green Pakistan program of the prime minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Wasif Mazhar Raan said that Parks and Horticulture Authority would start four new development schemes of parks and green belts soon under clean and green Pakistan program of the prime minister.

Presiding over a meeting of "Project Identification" here on Friday, Wasif Raan said that practical steps were being taken by all departments to make clean and green Pakistan program successful. He said that maximum tree plantation was need of hour to enhance beauty and to control environmental pollution.

He lauded the efforts of parks and horticulture authority making city clean and green.

The MPA added that a comprehensive plan was being made for restoration of recreational activities in parks and making of new parks in the city.

He said that work has been started for installation of lights and other facilities in the parks.

Vice Chairman PHA Malik Amjad Abbas, Director Admin and Finance Latif Khan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Provincial Assembly All

Recent Stories

PM to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to ..

PM to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Ashrafi leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend summit

Ashrafi leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend summit

6 minutes ago
 Webinar held on challenges for Pakistan in changin ..

Webinar held on challenges for Pakistan in changing regional dynamics at Islamia ..

6 minutes ago
 Reasons why you should upgrade to the latest vivo ..

Reasons why you should upgrade to the latest vivo X70 Pro

16 minutes ago
 CricWick and Daraz Partners to Provide In-App Fant ..

CricWick and Daraz Partners to Provide In-App Fantasy League for T20 World Cup

20 minutes ago
 Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of med ..

Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of media professional, release of ot ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.