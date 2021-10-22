Four development schemes of parks, green belts to start soon: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Wasif Mazhar Raan said that Parks and Horticulture Authority would start four new development schemes of parks and green belts soon under clean and green Pakistan program of the prime minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Wasif Mazhar Raan said that Parks and Horticulture Authority would start four new development schemes of parks and green belts soon under clean and green Pakistan program of the prime minister.

Presiding over a meeting of "Project Identification" here on Friday, Wasif Raan said that practical steps were being taken by all departments to make clean and green Pakistan program successful. He said that maximum tree plantation was need of hour to enhance beauty and to control environmental pollution.

He lauded the efforts of parks and horticulture authority making city clean and green.

The MPA added that a comprehensive plan was being made for restoration of recreational activities in parks and making of new parks in the city.

He said that work has been started for installation of lights and other facilities in the parks.

Vice Chairman PHA Malik Amjad Abbas, Director Admin and Finance Latif Khan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.