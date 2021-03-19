Four development schemes worth Rs 34.468b approved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 34.468 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 29th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year, presided over by Planning & Development board (P&DB) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The schemes included as National Program for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan Phase-II (SMART,DLI-11) at the cost of Rs 28,697.46 million, Prime Minister Health Initiative (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2,631.

012 million, Construction of Mahota Dam (Revised) at thecost of Rs 2,804.660 million and Strengthening of Program Coordination Unit (PCU) under Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP) in P&D Board, Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 335.33 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all P&DB members, provincial secretaries of relevant departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended.