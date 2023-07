Four devotees die, 21 injured as bus overturns in Fazilpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Four devotees died and another 21 sustained injuries as a bus overturned at Indus Highway near Fazilpur in district Rajanpur on Sunday.

According to district emergency officer Dr Muhammad Aslam, a bus of devotees was heading towards Jacobabad from Jhang. All of a sudden, the bus collided with a safety barrier installed along the road when its driver fell asleep. As a result, the bus overturned.

The four deceased persons were identified as Yasir son of Muhammad Yousuf, resident of Jacobabad, Shajar Ali son of Abdullah, Shafique son of Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Zia son of Muhammad Akram.

Besides this, Safia Bibi, Zameer Ali, Mussrat Bibi, Uzair Ahmed, Suffian, Amaan Mai, Hussain Bukhash, Obaidullah, Noshaba Bibi, Mai Laal, Nasir Ali, Muhammad Aamir, Ali Haider, Qadeer Hussain, Abdul Ghaffor, Shafaqat, Eshrat Bibi and Muhammada Bibi sustained injuries. The injured persons were given first aid treatment and shifted to DHQ Rajanpur.