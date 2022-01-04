UrduPoint.com

Four Diagnosed With Omicron Virus In Rwp

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Four diagnosed with Omicron virus in Rwp

Four persons including two women have been diagnosed with Omicron virus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Four persons including two women have been diagnosed with Omicron virus in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Officer (DHO), Rawalpindi, Dr Ahsan Ghani, the affected patients were in home isolation and all of them were in satisfactory medical condition.

He said Omicron tests of 76 persons who came in contact with them had also been performed.

One of the affected persons, resident of Mansehra was living in a hostel on Double Road here while other three were residents of Bahria Town Phase-8, Chaklala Scheme-3, and Airport Housing Society, he added.

The affected women are housewives and had recently attended a wedding, DHO informed.

Dr Ahsan Ghani advised the citizens to receive booster shots and strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that the situation was being observed closely so that all necessary steps could be taken to prevent further spread of the variant.

He said that an awareness campaign to educate people about the virus has also been started.

Everyone should wear a face mask and continue maintaining social distance, he stressed.

He said that it was the responsibility of the people to adopt safety measures and protect lives of their near and dear ones.

Related Topics

Marriage Road Mansehra Rawalpindi Women All Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Gang of snatchers held; cash and bike recovered

Gang of snatchers held; cash and bike recovered

2 minutes ago
 ECP delegation meets Brazilian envoy to learn abou ..

ECP delegation meets Brazilian envoy to learn about EVM,I-Voting

2 minutes ago
 Govt tables Finance (Supplementary) Bill in Senate ..

Govt tables Finance (Supplementary) Bill in Senate

2 minutes ago
 At Least Five Dead After Avalanche in Afghanistan' ..

At Least Five Dead After Avalanche in Afghanistan's Badakhshan Province

2 minutes ago
 Number of casualties reach 9 in Adda Israni accide ..

Number of casualties reach 9 in Adda Israni accident

6 minutes ago
 SECP issues a Guidebook for formation and licensin ..

SECP issues a Guidebook for formation and licensing of NBFC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.