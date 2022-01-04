Four diagnosed with Omicron virus in Rwp

Four persons including two women have been diagnosed with Omicron virus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Four persons including two women have been diagnosed with Omicron virus in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Officer (DHO), Rawalpindi, Dr Ahsan Ghani, the affected patients were in home isolation and all of them were in satisfactory medical condition.

He said Omicron tests of 76 persons who came in contact with them had also been performed.

One of the affected persons, resident of Mansehra was living in a hostel on Double Road here while other three were residents of Bahria Town Phase-8, Chaklala Scheme-3, and Airport Housing Society, he added.

The affected women are housewives and had recently attended a wedding, DHO informed.

Dr Ahsan Ghani advised the citizens to receive booster shots and strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that the situation was being observed closely so that all necessary steps could be taken to prevent further spread of the variant.

He said that an awareness campaign to educate people about the virus has also been started.

Everyone should wear a face mask and continue maintaining social distance, he stressed.

He said that it was the responsibility of the people to adopt safety measures and protect lives of their near and dear ones.