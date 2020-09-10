UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Die, 11 Injure In Balochistan's Padak Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:48 PM

Four die, 11 injure in Balochistan's Padak accident

At least four persons died and eleven others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a vehicle on National Highway at Padak near Nushki district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four persons died and eleven others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a vehicle on National Highway at Padak near Nushki district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Iran without legal traveling documents in a vehicle when a freight coach hit it which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near the Padak area.

As a result, a driver of vehicle among four died on the spot while eleven other received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

The identity of bodies and the injured victims could not be ascertained so far.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Driver Vehicle Died Nushki From Coach

Recent Stories

Squads for National T20 Cup confirmed

11 minutes ago

Cry for justice as woman gang-raped at gun-point o ..

16 minutes ago

“TECNO appointed the REAL HERO, Ali Zafar, as th ..

24 minutes ago

India, Japan Agree on Reciprocal Provision of Mili ..

2 minutes ago

Hangu police arrest seven outlaws including procla ..

2 minutes ago

Four persons killed, several injured in road acci ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.