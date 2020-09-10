At least four persons died and eleven others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a vehicle on National Highway at Padak near Nushki district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four persons died and eleven others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a vehicle on National Highway at Padak near Nushki district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Iran without legal traveling documents in a vehicle when a freight coach hit it which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near the Padak area.

As a result, a driver of vehicle among four died on the spot while eleven other received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

The identity of bodies and the injured victims could not be ascertained so far.