Four die, 11 injure in road mishap

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Four including a woman killed while 11 others sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Reshun Goal here on Saturday.

According to Boni police, an ill-fated van that was enroute to Booni went out of control from driver and fell into a gorge near Reshun Goal.

The first-aid team of Pakistan Red Crescent (Hilal Ahmr) reached the spot and provided assistance to injured victims and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital at Boni. Police have registered case of the accident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared emergency in DHQ hospitals to deal with the situation.