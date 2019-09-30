Four die, 11 injured in accident on Motorway M9 near Nooriabad

Four persons killed while 11 others got injured in a traffic accident on the Motorway M9 near Nooriabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Four persons killed while 11 others got injured in a traffic accident on the Motorway M9 near Nooriabad.

According to Jamshoro district police, a van carrying passengers was going to Sukkur from Karachi when it collided with a truck near Nooriabad.

The deceased were identified as 55 years old Ali Baksh, 30 years old Haibat Khan, 35 years old Mustafa Ali and 25 years old Muhammad Salman.

Two of the deceased are residents of Khairpur districts.

The injured were shifted to trauma center in Nooriabad and later they were referred to Liauqat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far. The police have detained the truck driver.