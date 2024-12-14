Four die, 13 injured in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Four people died while 13 were injured in a road accident in Sinawan here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, a speeding passenger van en route from Kot Adu to Multan collided with a tractor trolley.

As a result, four people died on the spot while 13 passengers were seriously injured. The dead were identified as Javed (42), Ghulam Abbas (42), Ghulam Shabbir (58) and Muhammad Arif (50).

The injured were shifted to Kot Addu and Sanawan hospitals for treatment. The police have started an investigation.