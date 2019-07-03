UrduPoint.com
Four Die, 46 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Indus River In Haripur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:29 PM

Four die, 46 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River in Haripur

At least four persons drowned and over 40 missing as an overcrowded boat drowned in the Indus River in Haripur area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Haripur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) At least four persons drowned and over 40 missing as an overcrowded boat drowned in the Indus River in Haripur area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.Dozens are feared dead after a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized in the Indus River at Burg in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Two bodies of women, a child and a man have so far been pulled out of the river water while 14 other passengers survived the tragedy, according to media reports.The boat was on its way from Dedal Kamach in Shangla to Haripur.

More than 50 persons, including women, were on board when the boat travelling to Haripur from Shangla's Dedal Kamach area capsized in the river at Tarbela, an area of Haripur district.The rescue work was under way to recover the rest of the drowned people till the filing of this story.

