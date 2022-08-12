UrduPoint.com

Four Die After Consuming Tainted Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Four die after consuming tainted liquor

MUZAFERGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Four persons died after reportedly consuming tainted liquor in Alipur tahsil of district Muzaffargarh, police said, on Thursday.

According to details, four friends namely Abdul Wahid, Ehsan, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Ramzan consumed liquor at the outhouse of Abdul Wahid in Ali town.

Condition of all the four deteriorated after taking the alcoholic liquid and all of them were rushed to THQ hospital where they breathed their last during treatment, according to an initial report of doctors.

Alipur city police have registered the case and arrested their fifth companion Sanwal as part of investigations.

Police have sent the bodies to hospital for postmortem examination.

