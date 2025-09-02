Open Menu

Four Die, As Many Injured In Recent KP Rains, Urban Flooding: PDMA

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Four die, as many injured in recent KP rains, urban flooding: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released an initial report on the damages caused by recent rains and urban flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to PDMA on Tuesday, four people have lost their lives and four others were injured in separate incidents across the province.

Among the deceased are three men and one child, while the injured include three children and one woman.

These incidents occurred in the districts of Khyber, Buner, and Tank.

The report further stated that two houses were partially damaged due to the rains and flooding. Since August 15, a total of 415 people have died and 135 have been injured in rain-related incidents across the province. Overall, 2,562 houses have been damaged.

