Four die as pick-up falls into gorge in Upper Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) At least four people were killed and as many injured when a mini pick-up truck fell into a gorge in the Goldai area of Upper Dir on Tuesday.

Police said a mini pick-up truck, carrying passengers to the Thall area, fell into a deep gorge near Goldai.

Four people were killed on the scene, police said, adding that four other people who sustained injuries in the mishap were shifted to a hospital in Patrak.

Police said the dilapidated condition of the road caused the pick-up to fall in the gorge adding that Rescue 1122 has completed its operation of shifting the dead and injured to the hospital.