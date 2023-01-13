Four die due to gas accumulation in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Four people of the same family, including two minors, died due to gas accumulation in their room in the suburb Qalandar Abad area of Abbottabad district on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place near Mangal police station where a person, his wife and two girls died due to gas filling in the room.

The dead included Zeeshan (22), his wife Bushra (20), Fajar Bibi (2) and Jannat Bibi (1). Police said the bodies were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex.