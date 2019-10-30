Four Die, Eight Injured As Tractor Trolley Falls Into Ravine
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : At least four people were killed and eight others injured when a tractor trolley plunged into a ravine near Sarobi here on Wednesday.
Assistant Commissioner Sami Ullah said the mishap occurred on Zhob Road near Sarobi where a tractor trolley plunged into a ravine, killing four people and injuring eight others.
He said the accident occurred due to break failure of the tractor. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital in D I Khan.