UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Die From COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Four die from COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Another four patients lost battle of life against coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths had reached 272 since March this year.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Tuesday that 589 coronaviurs tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories, out of them, 35 were positive.

He said 231 patients had recovered, taking the total to 6,073, while the active cases have dropped to 368 in the district.

He said that 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital. Dr Asif saidthat 88 patients, including 32 confirmed, were under treatment in the Allied Hospital while 28 patients,including eight confirmed, patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

1 minute ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

26 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

8 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.