Four die from COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Another four patients lost battle of life against coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths had reached 272 since March this year.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Tuesday that 589 coronaviurs tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories, out of them, 35 were positive.

He said 231 patients had recovered, taking the total to 6,073, while the active cases have dropped to 368 in the district.

He said that 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital. Dr Asif saidthat 88 patients, including 32 confirmed, were under treatment in the Allied Hospital while 28 patients,including eight confirmed, patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.