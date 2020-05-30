UrduPoint.com
Four Die In Different Incident In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Four die in different incident in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Four persons including a woman and her son were died in three different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Saturday.

In first incident, a woman was crossing GT road near bus stand in limits of Hassanabdal police station was hit to death by a speedy motorcyclist. Police sources said that the woman- who was beggar was crossing road with her 3 years old child was knocked to death when she was crossing road. Police arrested the motorcyclist after registration of a case against him under section 279 and 322 PPC.

Moreover, a man was tortured to death by his son in law with help of his companions in village Buraj in limits of Fatehjang Police station.

Saqib Shahzad reported to Police that his father Liaquat Ali went to his son in law house for invitation of a ceremony where both have exchanged hot words over some family issues and out of rage Nisar along with his other accompanies beat him to death.

Separately, a teenaged man drowned in Ghazi Brotha water channel in Hazro teshil of Attock. Rescue 1122 sources said that 19 years old Babar Khan- a resident of Sheenka village went to water channel to beat the heat where he loses control and drowned. Respective police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.

