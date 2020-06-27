Four die in road mishap

Four persons including two kids died in road mishap, near Sultan colony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons including two kids died in road mishap, near Sultan colony.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car rammed into a tree after hitting a motorcycle near Sultan Colony, at Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road.

Resultantly, two teenager on motorcycle died on the spot. Similarly, two persons in the car also died when car rammed into tree. However, another two injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital. The identity of deceased were not ascertained till filing of the report.