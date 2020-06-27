UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Die In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Four die in road mishap

Four persons including two kids died in road mishap, near Sultan colony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons including two kids died in road mishap, near Sultan colony.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car rammed into a tree after hitting a motorcycle near Sultan Colony, at Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road.

Resultantly, two teenager on motorcycle died on the spot. Similarly, two persons in the car also died when car rammed into tree. However, another two injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital. The identity of deceased were not ascertained till filing of the report.

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Hits Off France's Northwe ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Kill, Injure 51 Civilians Over Past Week - ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus delays Athens mosque opening

2 minutes ago

All possible resources to be provided for minoriti ..

10 minutes ago

Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan expresses concern over in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.