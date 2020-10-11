UrduPoint.com
Four Die In Road Mishap Near Yazman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Four die in road mishap near Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :At least four people including a minor girl died when a speeding car rammed into a tree near Yazman, some 30 kilometres away from here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 112, five persons of a family were going on the car when their vehicle lost control due to over speed at Kudwala Adda and rammed into a tree.

As a result, four people died and a minor girl got severely injured.

The injured and the dead brought to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman.

