Four die, nine injured in rain-related incidents: PMDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :At least four people died and nine were injured during recent flash floods and rainfall in different parts of the province on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA), two children were killed in Mardan while one person died each in Bajur and Dir Upper districts in various incidents due to heavy rains during the current spell.

It said that 18 houses were partially damaged while one completely across the province.

It added that district administration and authorities concerned were engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities in light of directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and added work on rehabilitation and restoration of a flood-affected link road at Chitral was under way by the Communication and Works Department(C&W).

Similarly, work on restoration of land sliding-affected roads in Buner was also continuing successfully.

Contingency measures have been made and the PMDA and the district administration had been put on alert to cope with the untoward situation in wake of flash floods and heavy rains.

The PDMA spokesman said that additional staff had been deputed to provide better facilities and relief to affected people.

He said that people might report about any untoward incident on helpline 1700.