Four die of Corona, 90 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Four died of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as 90 new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With four more deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5952 in the province while the number of active Corona cases has once again increased and reached to 687.

During the period, 22 patients have also recovered from the disease.

As many as 9469 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 90 have been proved positive for Coronavirus.