Four die of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 108 persons contacted the virus in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With 4 more deaths, the toll from the disease has reached to 5761 in the province while total active cases were 1447. As many as 9751 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 108 have been proved positive for coronavirus.

During the same period 150 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 171219.