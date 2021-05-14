Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 92 people tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday that 792 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,658 while 17,631 patients recovered so far from the disease. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 203 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 92 at DHQ Hospital and 60 were admittedto General Hospital. He further said that 905 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.