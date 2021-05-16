Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Four patients died of COVID-19 while 43 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday that 324 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,612 while 17,791 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 203 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 92 at DHQ Hospital and 60 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 226 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.