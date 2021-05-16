UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Four patients died of COVID-19 while 43 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday that 324 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,612 while 17,791 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 203 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 92 at DHQ Hospital and 60 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 226 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

1 hour ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

2 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.