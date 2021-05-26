UrduPoint.com
Four Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Wed 26th May 2021

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 39 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 39 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 1,753 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,101 while 18,909 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 163 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 61 at DHQ Hospital and 49 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 644 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

