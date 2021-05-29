Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 66 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 66 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 1,201 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,021 while 19,120 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 130 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 45 at DHQ Hospital and 33 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 567 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.