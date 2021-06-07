Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 460 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period out of which 2 were positive.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 486 while 19,855 patients had so far recovered from the disease in the district.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 98 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 26 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 243 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

