Four Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Published February 17, 2022 | 10:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 36 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Thursday that 673 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 324 while 27,674 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 45 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 22 at DHQ Hospital and 9 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 248 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

