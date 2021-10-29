UrduPoint.com

Four Die Of Coronavirus In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

Four die of coronavirus in KP

Coronavirus claims four lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 82 new cases of the virus infection reported form various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claims four lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 82 new cases of the virus infection reported form various parts of the province.

According to health officials here Friday, as many as 230 persons recovered from the disease in a single day and 9634 tests were conducted.

The number of coronavirus detection tests conducted so far was 3265390. Two fatalities were reported in Peshawar Division while one each died in Kohat and Malakand Division.

More Stories From Pakistan

