Four die of COVID-19 in district Sialkot

As many as four persons died of coronavirus in the district, on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as four persons died of coronavirus in the district, on Friday.

According to senior officials of the Health department here, the rescuers laid the COVID-19 victims to rest in local graveyards.

These victims remained under treatment at Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for two weeks.