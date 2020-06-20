Four Die Of COVID-19 In District Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:03 AM
As many as four persons died of coronavirus in the district, on Friday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as four persons died of coronavirus in the district, on Friday.
According to senior officials of the Health department here, the rescuers laid the COVID-19 victims to rest in local graveyards.
These victims remained under treatment at Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for two weeks.