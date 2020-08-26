Four die, one injure in roof collapse incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Four members of a family were died while another sustained injuries when a roof of their house collapsed in Barkat Town area of Shahdara near Lahore on Wednesday, a private news channel reported.

According to detail, the incident took place due to dilapidated condition of the two-storied residential compound that took lives of a couple and their two children besides injuring an eleven-year-old boy.

Those who were died in the incident were identified as Ali Akhtar 35, his wife Farzana 32, their children Emaan Ali age 4 years and islam age 7 years whereas the injured boy was rescued from the rubble of the house.

The rescue and Edhi sources told that the bodies of the four persons and injured boy were shifted to Shahdara hospital.