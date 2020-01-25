Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

Four people including two women died and one sustained injuries when a trailer hit a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Four people including two women died and one sustained injuries when a trailer hit a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Karachi from Quetta in a car, when hit by the trailer coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, four persons including two women died on the spot and one received injured.

Levies Force on information reached the and shifted the bodies and the injured to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

The bodies were identified as Inamullah, driver Fida Muhammad, Asma Bibi and Sumaira Bibi while the injured namely Hayatullah.

The victims were reported to be the residents of Quetta.

Levies Force has registered a case.