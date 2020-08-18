Four die, seven injured as bus skids off the Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and seven others injured when a speedy passenger bus skidded off the Motorway and overturned, near Camp Corona, early Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122, Nowshera sources said, the mishap occurred during early morning hours and their teams reached the place of incident as soon the information was received.

A rescue official said, the Peshawar-bound bus skidded off the Motorway most probably due to extra speed and slippery condition during rain.

He said four people including one woman and three men died on the scene while seven passengers were wounded.

Two of the injured passengers were provided on-the-spot treatment by the medical team while the rest of the injured and bodies were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

He further said that heavy machinery was called in to retrieve the overturned bus back on its tires.