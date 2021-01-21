Four die, several hurt due to accident in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Atleast four people has been died and seven others injured in a collision between a passenger wagon and a truck in Sialkot on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the incident was occurred due to fog and over speeding.

Rescue team were reached on the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospitals, private channels reported.

The injured were also shifted to the hospital for treatment.