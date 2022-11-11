Four die, several injure in Kuchlak road accident in Kuchlak area of district Quetta

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 11:17 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :At least four people died and several others sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Kuchlak area of district Quetta on Friday.
According to media reports, a car collided with a truck coming from the opposite side on Kuchlak Bypass.
The locals of the area carried out the relief operation and took the injured to a nearby hospital.