UrduPoint.com

Four Die, Three Injured As Under-construction Bailey Bridge Falls In Muzaffarabad

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Four die, three injured as under-construction Bailey bridge falls in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Four people including technical experts and labourers died and three workers sustained injuries after the under-construction Bailey Bridge slipped and fell while being placed on the pillars with the help of heavy machinery in Dhani area of Naseerabad tehsil in Muzaffarabad district.

According to police, the Bailey Bridge was being constructed to connect Dhani and Ghandi areas in the lower Neelam valley when it slipped and fell while being placed on the pillars, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Muzaffarabad.

The locals blamed the contractor for the accident, said that the accident took place due to the negligence of the contractor and incomplete safety arrangements.

They also protested by blocking the main Neelam Highway at Dhani and demanded that the incident be investigated and the responsible be punished.

They also demanded that the families of the deceased and the injured be compensated.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Died Muzaffarabad Neelam

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new trai ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new training initiatives for diplomats ..

27 minutes ago
 Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

39 minutes ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

53 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai I ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovat ..

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

56 minutes ago
 UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority str ..

UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority strengthen Financial Cooperation

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.