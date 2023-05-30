Four die, three injured as under-construction Bailey bridge falls in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Four people including technical experts and labourers died and three workers sustained injuries after the under-construction Bailey Bridge slipped and fell while being placed on the pillars with the help of heavy machinery in Dhani area of Naseerabad tehsil in Muzaffarabad district.

According to police, the Bailey Bridge was being constructed to connect Dhani and Ghandi areas in the lower Neelam valley when it slipped and fell while being placed on the pillars, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Muzaffarabad.

The locals blamed the contractor for the accident, said that the accident took place due to the negligence of the contractor and incomplete safety arrangements.

They also protested by blocking the main Neelam Highway at Dhani and demanded that the incident be investigated and the responsible be punished.

They also demanded that the families of the deceased and the injured be compensated.