Four Die, Three Injured In Bostan Truck-vehicle Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least four people died and three others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a vehicle on National Highway near Bostan area of Pishin district on Thursday.
According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way somewhere in a vehicle when a speedy truck hit them which was coming opposite direction.
As a result, four people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries and three suffered injuries.
The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.
The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.
Levies force has registered a case.