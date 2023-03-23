UrduPoint.com

Four Die, Three Injured In Bostan Truck-vehicle Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Four die, three injured in Bostan truck-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least four people died and three others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a vehicle on National Highway near Bostan area of Pishin district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way somewhere in a vehicle when a speedy truck hit them which was coming opposite direction.

As a result, four people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries and three suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

