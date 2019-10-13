UrduPoint.com
Four Die, Two Injure In Chaman Car-vehicle Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Four die, two injure in Chaman car-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :At least four persons died and two other sustained serious injuries in a collision a car and a dumper truck on National Highway at Kozak Top near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a dumper vehicle hit it which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, four people namely Sharafuddin, Muhammad Ibrahim, Amanullah and Najeebullah died on the spot while Muhammad Irfan and Najeebullah received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma center for further treatment in view of their critical condition after completion of first medical aid.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

