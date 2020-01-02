UrduPoint.com
Four Died, 21 Injured Due To Fire In Leather Store In Mochi Gate

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:16 PM

Four died, 21 injured due to fire in leather store in Mochi gate

The sudden fire due to a short-circuit that engulfed entire leather store in seconds, left dozens of workers helpless inside there on Thursday late night in Mochi gate area of Lahore.   

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 02, 2020) At least four people died and 21 injured after a sudden fire erupted in a store in Mochi gate area of the provincial capital here on Thursday.

The fire erupted in leather store in Mochi gate on Thursday late night. The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital while the injured are being treated at Mayo Hospital. The hospital sources said that some of the injured are in critical conditions.

The rescue sources say that fire erupted due to short circuit in the store. The rescue service, locals say, however, reached late on the spot that engulfed the entire leather store and turned into ashes. People trapped inside the store made hue and cry but nobody came forward to rescue them.

All the dead and injured were workers at the store.

“There were flames everywhere and smoke,” said Saqib Javed, the resident of Mochi gate. “The fire erupted late night when the workers were taking rest,” he added.

“I lost my father who gave his entire life to this store,” Amjad Khan cried as he saw his burnt body of his father at the hospital. “I always worked for us, no matter it was a day or night—we love you papa, please wake up,” he mourned. The doctors said that 70 to 80 per cent bodies of the victims burnt in the fire.

Your Thoughts and Comments

