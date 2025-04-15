Open Menu

Four Died After Falling Into Deep Ditch

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Four persons tragically lost their lives after falling into a deep ditch near Multan area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Four persons tragically lost their lives after falling into a deep ditch near Multan area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, four laborers were engaged in digging a road when suddenly, they fell into a deep ditch.

As a result, all the ill-fated persons died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and retrieved all the bodies of workers from deep ditch. Later,

the bodies were shifted to hospital. Investigations are underway.

