Four Died As A Speedy Dumper Fell On Passenger Van
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Four people including one woman, died and several others injured when a speedy dumper overturned and fell on a passenger van near Wah Cantt, on Wednesday.
According to details a passenger van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Haripur when an overtaking speedy dumper went out of control, overturned and fell on it resulting in multiple casualties.
The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the accident spot and recovered one body, and administered first aid to the injured.
However three more seriously injured passengers couldn't survive and died.
The footage of the tragic incident received by APP shows that the passenger van completely broke down after being hit by the dumper.
According to Rescue 1122, those who died include Danyal, Asma, Hamid Doltana and Inamullah. The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Taxila. Two passengers received serious injuries and were under treatment in THQ Hospital Taxila.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue awareness seminar,walk held2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in aerial firing2 minutes ago
-
Kurram clashes claim 21 lives, injure 30 in five days2 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for democracy is unforge ..19 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue day observed:22 minutes ago
-
Veterinary doctor booked:22 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar court awarded death sentence to husband32 minutes ago
-
AJK observes "Black Day" against 2nd phase of India-sponsored elections drama in IIOJK32 minutes ago
-
Protests erupt in Muzaffarabad against forced elections in IIOJK32 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows to eliminate terrorism as PML-N did in past32 minutes ago