Four died as a speedy dumper fell on passenger van

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Four people including one woman, died and several others injured when a speedy dumper overturned and fell on a passenger van near Wah Cantt, on Wednesday.

According to details a passenger van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Haripur when an overtaking speedy dumper went out of control, overturned and fell on it resulting in multiple casualties.

The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the accident spot and recovered one body, and administered first aid to the injured.

However three more seriously injured passengers couldn't survive and died.

The footage of the tragic incident received by APP shows that the passenger van completely broke down after being hit by the dumper.

According to Rescue 1122, those who died include Danyal, Asma, Hamid Doltana and Inamullah. The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Taxila. Two passengers received serious injuries and were under treatment in THQ Hospital Taxila.