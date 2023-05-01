UrduPoint.com

Four Died In Road Accident In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Four died in road accident in Islamabad

Four persons were died while nine others drowned when a speeding rickshaw plunged into the Hakra canal near Head Seven on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Four persons were died while nine others drowned when a speeding rickshaw plunged into the Hakra canal near Head Seven on Monday.

According to a private media report, four dead bodies including children and women were recovered, while four people have been rescued alive whereas the search for a girl was on.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident took place and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Police started further investigation.

