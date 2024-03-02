Open Menu

Four Died In Swat Due To Roof Collapsed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 08:43 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Four members of a family were killed and three were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Tehsil Matta here Saturday.

According to details, due to the heavy rainfall in the district, the roof of a house collapsed in the Union Council Baha Chatikal area of Tehsil Matta, in which all 13 members of a family were trapped inside.

The bodies of four people were removed from the spot, while two people were pulled out of the debris in an injured condition.

Police and rescue personnel are still busy with rescue operations, while the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to Matta Civil Hospital.

