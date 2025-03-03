Four died, nine injured in rain related incidents; PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday released a report detailing the human and property losses caused by intermittent rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past five days.

According to the report, since February 26, rain-related accidents have resulted in four deaths, including three men and one woman, while nine people have been injured, comprising four children, three women, and two men.

The heavy rainfall has also caused damage to 14 houses, with 10 partially damaged and three completely destroyed. The affected districts include Haripur, Battagram, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Dir, Hangu, Khyber, and Torghar.

PDMA has directed the relevant district administrations to provide immediate relief to affected families and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Additionally, authorities have been instructed to mobilize all available resources to clear blocked roads caused by rain and snowfall across the province.

PDMA remains in constant coordination with district administrations and emergency response agencies. The Emergency Operations Center is fully active, and citizens are urged to report any emergency situations by calling 1700.