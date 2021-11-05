UrduPoint.com

Four Died Of Corona In KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:14 PM

Corona claims four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 85 new cases of the virus infection reported from various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Corona claims four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 85 new cases of the virus infection reported from various parts of the province.

According to health officials here Friday, as many as 46 persons recovered from the disease in a single day and 10168 tests were conducted.

The number of corona detection tests conducted so far is 3,332,006 and total numbers of recoveries is 171,265. Two fatalities were reported in Peshawar Division while one each died in Mardan and Malakand divisions.

