Four Died Of Heat Wave In Jaccababad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:51 PM

Four died of heat wave in Jaccababad

Four people died of heatwave as warm weather and power loadshedding continued to hit Jacobabad district on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Four people died of heatwave as warm weather and power loadshedding continued to hit Jacobabad district on Wednesday..

Those died include citizens of Garhi Khero and its surrounding areas in district Jacobabad.

They were identified as Mohammad Ramazan Brohi, Mohammad Suleman Qambrani, Ghulam Shabir Hyderi and a woman whose identity could not be ascertained.

The maximum temperature of the town was recorded at 49 degrees centigrade on Wednesday. Garhi Khero is one of the warmest towns of Jacobabad district.

